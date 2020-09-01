Trump demands Portland clean up ‘mess,’ defends Kenosha response ahead of trip: ‘See you on Tuesday!’

President Trump on Monday doubled down on his plan to go to Kenosha, Wis., Tuesday despite Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers asking him to stay away.

Kenosha is where Jacob Blake, a Black man, was shot several times in the back by a police officer, leading to widespread protests that turned into riots, looting and arson last week, though the violence has subsided in recent days.

Evers, a Democrat, made the request of Trump on Sunday, saying the president “will only delay our work to overcome division” by appearing in Kenosha. Trump’s campaign has highlighted rioting in several large cities in recent months as a reason to vote for him to restore “law and order.”

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump tweeted Monday. “Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

The president also condemned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler, with whom he has an ongoing conflict over the mayor’s objections to federal involvement in stopping riots in the city despite months of unrest and a fatal shooting over the weekend.

“Portland is a mess, and it has been for many years. If this joke of a mayor doesn’t clean it up, we will go in and do it for them!” Trump said. – READ MORE

Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --