Biden Declares He Wants ‘No Part’ in Any Witness Swap in Senate Impeachment Trial

As Democrats continue to make their case for the removal of President Donald Trump from office, the question of whether or not the Senate will subpoena new witnesses remains undecided.

Some lawmakers considered the idea of “witness reciprocity,” which would allow Republicans to subpoena former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden if Democrats call on former National Security John Bolton.

However, several Democratic senators dismissed the idea because they said the Biden’s are not a “relevant witness,” as IJR previously reported.

During a campaign stop in Iowa, the elder Biden rejected the idea because “this is a Constitutional issue.”

“The reason why I would not make the deal, the bottom line is, this is a Constitutional issue. And we’re not going to turn into in a farce, into some kind of political theater. They’re trying to turn into political theater, but I want no part of being any part of that.” – READ MORE

