Minnesota church aims to attract younger members by asking the older ones to stay away: ‘You are kicking us out of our church’

A small Methodist church in Minnesota is closing this summer with a plan to relaunch in November as a place that can attract younger members of the community — and leaders are asking older members to keep their distance for at least the first year and a half after it reopens, according to the Twin Cities Pioneer Press.

Grove United Methodist Church in Cottage Grove currently averages about 29 attendees per service. Almost all of them are older than 60 years old. In response to stagnant church growth in a growing community, leadership is ready to take radical steps to attract a younger membership base.

Grove United hired church planting specialist Jeremy Peters, who will lead the church’s “reset.” Peters will work with community groups in the coming months to lay the foundation for the relaunch.

In the meantime, the older members are being asked to find somewhere else to worship; not only during the closure, but for 15 to 18 months after it reopens, according to the Pioneer Press. – READ MORE