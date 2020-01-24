Taylor Swift Hopes Her New Music Can ‘Stoke Fires Politically’ Against ‘Sinister’ Republican Policies

Pop superstar turned left-wing activist Taylor Swift has revealed that her upcoming song “Only the Young” was written in response to her disappointment in the 2018 midterm elections that saw Republicans take key seats in her home state of Tennessee and released to encourage young voters to get engaged in left-wing causes.

“Only the Young” is set to be released in conjunction with the Netflix documentary Miss Americana, on January 31. The documentary provides a look into Swift’s music career, trailing the singer over the course of a few years.

Swift recently spoke to Variety about the new song and her political activism, which involved promoting Democrat candidates in Tennessee during the 2018 midterms.

The Grammy-winner also took aim at conservative politicians during the interview, describing their stances on certain policies as “sinister” and “so dark.”

Swift specifically criticized Republican politicians for their stance on policies like the Employment Non-Discrimination Act.

“When you’re saying that certain people can be kicked out of a restaurant because of who they love or how they identify, and these are actual policies that certain politicians vocally stand behind, and they disguise them as family values, that is sinister. So, so dark,” the singer said. – READ MORE