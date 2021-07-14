Biden Continues Trump Seizures of Private Land for Border Wall

“We thought President Joe Biden would protect us. Now we’ve lost our land. We don’t even know what comes next,” says Baudilia Cavazos.

“There will not be another foot of wall constructed in my administration,” candidate Joe Biden told NPR in August 2020. Referring to the private property that former President Donald Trump’s Justice Department was trying to seize for a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, Biden said, “End, end, end, stop, done, over. Not gonna do it. Withdraw the lawsuits. We’re out.”

Those lawsuits, it turns out, were not withdrawn. In April, a federal judge ruled that a Texas family will have to surrender land for the border wall.

“We are utterly devastated,” says Baudilia Cavazos, whose family owns land in Hidalgo County, Texas. “We thought President Joe Biden would protect us. Now we’ve lost our land. We don’t even know what comes next.”

The Cavazos clan has fended off similar attempts at confiscation for years. When Trump took office, he sought to claim about seven acres and divide the family’s land—which they rent to various tenants—in two, rendering a huge chunk of the property nearly inaccessible to prospective customers.

“I retired five years ago—I taught for 40 years,” Eloisa Cavazos told Reason in 2018. “This is my income that I use for my retirement.” She may have to find a new source of income.- READ MORE

