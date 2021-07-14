World hunger problem worsened by coronavirus pandemic, UN says

The COVID-19 pandemic caused a worsening of the world’s hunger in 2020. Between 720 and 811 million people worldwide faced hunger — 161 million more than in 2019, according to a report released Monday by multiple UN agencies, including the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), the World Food Programme (WFP) and others.

One in 10 people was undernourished.

According to the report, while the impact of the pandemic is yet to be fully comprehended, there were other factors to influence the state of hunger of the global population.

“More people slid into chronic hunger in 2020 than in the previous five years combined,” said WFP executive director David Beasley. “This means their future potential is being destroyed by hunger. The world needs to act to save this lost generation before it’s too late.”

No region of the world was spared. While more than half of the undernourished live in Asia, a sharp rise in hunger was recorded in Africa — 292 million people, which is 30% of the malnourished globally.- READ MORE

