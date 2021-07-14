‘Complete Shithole’: Biden’s Namesake Rest Stop in Disarray

NEWARK, Del.—At the September 2018 naming ceremony for the Biden Welcome Center off the highway in Delaware, the now-president said having his name on the rest stop was “one of the most meaningful” things to happen in his life. Once billed as a “rest stop of the future” by the enthusiasts at Roadside America for its “environmentally sensitive and sustainable design,” the stop has devolved into a dysfunctional dump, according to a Washington Free Beacon investigation.

The restrooms, equipped with an overflowing used-needle deposit box, were abnormally crowded during a mid-week July trip to the Biden Welcome Center. This was likely due to the fact that only half of the bathrooms were open, and a majority of stalls in open bathrooms were either out of service or too filthy for public use. One gentleman who entered the men’s room kicked open a bathroom stall door, let out a muffled yell at whatever sat inside the toilet, and left the facility altogether.

Near the exit of the men’s room sat a box for biomedical waste filled to the brim with hypodermic needles, which constitutes one of the more sanitary parts of the entire bathroom. The state of the bathrooms observed by the Free Beacon was tame compared with what’s been seen by others, according to online reviews. One visitor said the lack of attention paid to the bathrooms created an unsafe situation for her children.

“The bathrooms need to be cleaner. … My sons told their father there was a creepy man trying to look at them in stall, and when we went to the bathroom the man was exiting the bathroom to purchase food and eat it in the bathroom!” wrote the mother’s online review. “If you had regular cleaners for the bathroom this could possibly have been reported sooner.”- READ MORE

