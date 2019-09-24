Biden Claims He ‘Never’ Spoke to His Son About Ukraine Dealings, Forgot Son Said the Opposite

2020 Democratic presidential primary frontrunner Joe Biden (D) may have landed in hot water after denying that he and his son spoke about the younger Biden’s Ukraine dealings.

While speaking to reporters on Saturday, Biden — the former vice president from former President Barack Obama‘s administration — claimed to Fox News’ Peter Doocy that his son Hunter Biden and he “never” discussed the latter’s Ukraine “business dealings” after the younger Biden had said the opposite in a July New Yorker piece.

Yesterday, Joe Biden said he never spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings. That’s clearly a lie. The New Yorker reports that Hunter and his father did talk about his Ukrainian business. 👇👇https://t.co/Xy919N3IML pic.twitter.com/1wCvjV2jg9 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) September 22, 2019

The younger Biden said in the interview that he and his father had spoken about his business activities in Ukraine a single time.

“Dad said, ‘I hope you know what you are doing,’ and I said, ‘I do,’” Hunter said to the New Yorker. – READ MORE