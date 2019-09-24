CNN Correspondent: Al Gore Is a ‘Climate Paul Revere’ (VIDEO)

CNN correspondent Bill Weir praised Al Gore as a “climate Paul Revere.”

Weir, the chief climate correspondent for CNN, spoke with the former vice president about climate change outside the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

“Fittingly unseasonably warm day here on the east side of Manhattan as world leaders converge to talk about a climate in crisis,” Weir said.

He introduced Gore as a former vice president who is knowledgeable about the climate and asked him what he thought about the lack of American leadership at the United Nations meetings. – READ MORE