Biden campaign staffer mocked cops as worse than ‘pigs,’ called for defunding police

A supervising video producer for Joe Biden’s presidential campaign tweeted a meme in June that urged people to stop calling the police “pigs” — but only because unlike the police, pigs are “highly intelligent and empathetic animals who would never racially profile you.”

The videographer, Sara Pearl, also retweeted a user’s comment that while “pigs are sweet, intelligent and compassionate,” police officers are “monsters” who “don’t deserve to be called pigs.”

On June 1, Pearl tweeted simply, “#DefundPolice.” Days later, she said Buffalo’s police department should be “defunded immediately.”

And, after several Dallas police officers were killed in 2016 by a sniper who “wanted to kill white people,” Pearl dinged the National Rifle Association for tweeting its condolences in that case but not for prior shootings: “Of course they respond to the officers but not to the previous shootings :(”

The Biden campaign did not reply to Fox News’ request for comment, although the campaign confirmed it received the request for comment. Fox News also reached out to Pearl for comment. Pearl did not reply, but she deleted all of these tweets shortly afterward. – READ MORE

