Trump Unleashes Twitter Attack on Niece Mary Trump: ‘She’s a Mess’

President Donald Trump unleashed a series of tweets attacking his niece Dr. Mary Trump amid the release of her new book, “Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man.”

The president took to Twitter on Friday with a number of tweets accusing his niece of releasing his tax returns while describing her as “a mess.”

He tweeted, “Next up is Mary Trump, a seldom-seen niece who knows little about me, says untruthful things about my wonderful parents (who couldn’t stand her!) and me, and violated her NDA. She also broke the Law by givng out my tax returns. She’s a mess!” – READ MORE

