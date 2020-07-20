Rioters Attack Police Officers In Chicago While Trying To Destroy Statue (VIDEO)

Far-left rioters attacked law enforcement officials in Chicago on Friday night who rushed in to protect a statue of Christopher Columbus that the rioters were trying to destroy.

NBC 5 Chicago reported: “A Chicago Fire Department spokesman confirmed at least four Chicago police officers were taken to the hospital for injuries after bricks and other items were reportedly thrown at them.”

Law enforcement protecting a statue at a park in Chicago are pelted with projectiles and fireworks by rioters. They are not wearing helmets. pic.twitter.com/xtD4QBaHqd — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 18, 2020

Video from the incident that was posted online appears to show the extremists throwing all sorts of objects at the police officers, who were not wearing helmets or other riot protective gear. The extremists threw artillery shell fireworks at the officers, which can cause serious injury. – READ MORE

