Biden Border Crisis Escalating Dangerously Across the Southwest: Crossings On Pace to Top Past Three Years COMBINED

An unprecedented flood of migrants heading for the United States from the Mexican border has created a dangerous crisis that has the Biden administration scrambling to react.

Former Texas state Rep. Dan Flynn (R) has reported on his Facebook page that things are very bad at the border and will only get worse.

THE BORDER SITUATION:

Illegal aliens on track to top last 3 years combined!! For all those concerned about illegals flooding into our country you should be concerned!!!

As the Biden administration attempts to make immigration a major priority, including reforming Trump-era policies, all eyes are being drawn to the southern border.

John Modlin, the interim chief patrol agent for the Border Patrol’s Tuscon Sector, suggested that illegal border crossings in his area are on the rise in a recent interview on “Full Measure with Sharyl Attkisson.”

“So right now we’re about a hundred percent over where we were this time this last fiscal year. We’ve already surpassed — in the first four months of this fiscal year we’ve already surpassed all of 2018. If the flow continues at the rate it is here, by the end of this fiscal year, we will have surpassed ‘18, ‘19 and ‘20 all combined,” Modlin said, specifically referencing the number of people who have been detained and later released.

Further, according to Attkisson, “in just the last four months, border officials have intercepted and expelled more than 296,000 illegal border crossers.”

What's most frustrating is that this swarm to the border is the result of proactive policy decisions of the Biden team — sitting far away from the crisis they are creating.

