New Book Confirms Fauci’s NIH Funded Wuhan Bat-COVID Experiments At Understaffed Chinese Lab

Last April, the Washington Post‘s Josh Rogin revealed that in January 2018, the US Embassy in Beijing “took the unusual step of repeatedly sending US science diplomats to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV),” and subsequently sent two official warnings back to Washington about “inadequate safety at the lab.”

Now, Rogin is out with a new book; “Chaos Under Heaven: Trump, Xi, and the Battle for the Twenty-First Century,” where he offers a 10,000-foot view of the evidence implicating the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, while also confirming that the US National Institutes of Health (NIH) – headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci, “had funded a number of projects that involved WIV scientists, including much of the Wuhan lab’s work with bat coronaviruses.”

The punchline hasn’t changed; if one simply connects the dots and applies a modicum of logic, the fact that COVID-19 emerged “on the doorstep of the lab that possessed one of the world’s largest collections of bat coronaviruses and that possessed the closest known relative of SARS-CoV-2,” after years of performing so-called “gain-of-function” research modifying animal viruses to better infect humans (and which the Obama administration banned in October 2014 in the United States), and you have American diplomats reporting that they were “shocked” that Chinese researchers “didn’t have enough properly trained technicians to safely operate their BSL-4 lab,” and the likelihood of COVID-19 having escaped from WIV seems like a foregone conclusion.

The Wuhan Institute of Virology had openly participated in gain-of-function research in partnership with U.S. universities and institutions. But the official told me the U.S. government had evidence that Chinese labs were performing gain-of-function research on a much larger scale than was publicly disclosed, meaning they were taking more risks in more labs than anyone outside China was aware of. This insight, in turn, fed into the lab-accident hypothesis in a new and troubling way. -Josh Rogin book excerpt, via Politico

Rogin also notes that in July 2020, a little-noticed study by a group of Chinese researchers in Beijing, “including several affiliated with the Academy of Military Medical Science,” who said they had created a new model for studying SARS-CoV-2 “by creating mice with human-like lung characteristics by using the CRISPR gene-editing technology to give the mice lung cells with the human ACE2 receptor – the receptor that allowed coronaviruses to so easily infect human lungs.”- READ MORE

