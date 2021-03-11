House passes landmark $1.9T COVID bill, delivers Biden first legislative win

The House of Representatives Wednesday finalized a massive $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief bill that will head to President Biden‘s desk for his first legislative victory.

The vote was 220 to 211 in the House. No Republicans voted “yes” on the legislation that Democrats say is needed to crush the pandemic, rebuild the economy and to lift children out of poverty.

“The American people have been calling on us to deliver relief and to defeat the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rep. Bobby Scott, D-Va., the chair of the House Committee on Education and Labor that helped author the legislation. “Today we come together to send a resounding message that help is on the way.”

The bill means more money in Americans’ pockets is on the horizon. The “American Rescue Plan” calls for $1,400 stimulus checks for individuals earning up to $75,000 and $2,800 checks for couples earning $150,000 or under. Households will receive an additional $1,400 for each dependent child.

For the unemployed, the legislation extends $300-per-week enhanced federal benefits through Sept. 6 and allows the first $10,200 of jobless benefits to be tax-free to households with incomes under $150,000.- READ MORE

