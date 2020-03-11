Nancy Pelosi bizarrely claims that ‘civilization as we know it is at stake’ in 2020 election (VIDEO)

“Civilization as we know it is at stake,” said Nancy Pelosi just now, referring to the presidential election at Northeastern University. pic.twitter.com/rqag01IX69
— Rob DiRienzo (@RobDiRienzo) March 9, 2020
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took her Trump Derangement Syndrome to a melodramatic new level on Monday when she claimed that “civilization as we know it is at stake” in the 2o20 election.
Pelosi reportedly made this comment during a speaking engagement at Northeastern University in Boston, Massachusetts, according to Breitbart News.
Pelosi touched on many topics in her speech, including on women in politics.
“Just generally, I usually always cast my vote for a woman. I just do,” Pelosi told the crowd. – READ MORE
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --