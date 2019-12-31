Biden Attacked Texas Governor For Signing Law Letting Churchgoers Carry Guns: ‘Totally Irrational’

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden attacked Texas Governor Greg Abbott earlier this year for signing a bill into law that allowed lawful gun owners to carry firearms in places of worship, repeatedly calling Abbott’s decision “irrational.”

Biden’s resurfaced remarks come as an attacker opened fire on a church congregation in Texas on Sunday, where he was immediately stopped by a good guy with a gun.

In September, Democrat Joe Biden attacked TX Gov Greg Abbott for signing a law that let lawful gun owners carry guns into places of worship Biden: “it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational” Today, a good guy with a gun saved countless lives inside a Texas church pic.twitter.com/qeK31Bvm84 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) December 29, 2019

Joe Biden makes the most extreme gun-control push of all the 2020 Democrat presidential candidates: Biden calls for banning “magazines that can hold multiple bullets in them” All magazines hold “multiple bullets,” that’s the point This call from Biden would ban most handguns pic.twitter.com/4iQkalBxVa — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

Joe Biden goes far-left on guns, says there is “no compromise” on the issue and that it must be his way Biden told CNN earlier this month that semi-auto firearms should be confiscated from law-abiding Americans pic.twitter.com/5lpJjfkv0M — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) September 2, 2019

“Dealing with firearms, it is irrational, with all due respect to the governor of Texas, irrational what they are doing,” Biden told reporters on September 2. “On the very day you see a mass shooting … and we’re talking about loosening access to have guns, to be able to take them into places of worship, it’s just absolutely irrational. It’s totally irrational.” – READ MORE