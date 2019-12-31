Trump and Obama Are Tied as ‘Most Admired Man,’ Gallup Poll Shows

An annual poll by the Gallup organization has President Donald Trump tied for the first time with former President Barack Obama as the “most admired man” by Americans in 2019.

In the poll, conducted between Dec. 2 and Dec. 15, each of the men were cited by 18% of respondents as the living man they most admired. Of those remaining, 11% said they most admired a relative or friend, 18% named another man, and 25% did not name anyone.

Also on the list this year are former President Jimmy Carter, businessman Elon Musk, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, Pope Francis, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt), Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.), the Dalai Lama, and investor Warren Buffett. Other than Obama and Trump, none of the runners up received more than 2% support.

Michelle Obama topped the list of the “most admired woman” of the year with 10%, followed by First Lady Melania Trump with 5%, talk show host Oprah Winfrey, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton and climate activist Greta Thunberg. – READ MORE