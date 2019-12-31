WATCH: Footage Emerges Of Good Guy With Gun Taking Down Alleged Church Attacker In Seconds

Footage emerged on Sunday afternoon that showed a good guy with a gun neutralizing an alleged attacker who opened fire on a church congregation in Texas.

The attack happened at the West Freeway Church of Christ in White Settlement, Texas, and two people died as a result, one of whom was the alleged attacker.

The footage shows a man dressed in black in the back corner of the auditorium talking to another man, who has been blurred out in the video. The alleged attacker then pulls out what appears to be a short shotgun and opens fire on the man with whom he was interacting.

NEW: Video shows man opening fire at Texas church before he is shot by a security guard; 2 dead, 1 critical (blurred to hide victims, viewer discretion is advised) pic.twitter.com/hulXR7MYIy — BNO News (@BNONews) December 29, 2019



The alleged attacker fires one shot at the man he was talking to before being immediately shot by a good guy with a gun. The alleged attacker fires off one more shot toward the front of the church before he falls to the ground. – READ MORE