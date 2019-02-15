Police: ‘Bomb threat’ at Home Depot was just a warning from man needing to poop

A Kansas man said he had no intentions of setting off an actual bomb when he told other customers that he was going to “blow up” the bathroom at a Home Depot.

Turns out, he was just talking about a bowel movement.

Officers were called to the home improvement store in Wichita around 12:15 p.m. Monday after an employee reported a bomb threat, according to the Wichita Eagle.

The employee told police he was standing at a urinal when a customer came out of a bathroom stall and said: “Somebody told me there’s a bomb in the building. You need to leave the building.”

The customer said he overheard another man say, “You all need to get out of here because I’m fixin’ to blow it up,” the newspaper reported.

Police later identified the man who gave the warning. He reportedly told an officer he "had no intention of causing such alarm." The man said another person understood the joke and laughed because they knew it was just "a polite warning to the other patrons of the bathroom."