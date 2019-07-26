WATCH: James Clapper Suggests Mueller Was “Just A Figurehead” And Didn’t Even Write His Own Report

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper said on Thursday that Robert Mueller could just be a “figurehead” who may not have been involved in writing “his” own report, according to The Gateway Pundit.

James Clapper, one of the originators of the Collusion Hoax, suggests Mueller was just a figurehead, who was not involved in writing his report



Then who did?



Anti-Trump zealots who went to Hillary's Election wake, & represented the Clinton Foundation & Hillary's hammer man pic.twitter.com/Z3kCK0pKb1 — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) July 25, 2019

The comments came during a CNN interview discussing why Robert Mueller didn’t seem to have “command” over the report’s contents while testifying on Capitol Hill yesterday.

Clapper was heavily involved in the coup against President Donald Trump and was an advocate for the Russia hoax theory earlier on.

Mueller’s role was likely more of a “CEO”, he said. “I think his role as a special prosecutor was a lot more like a CEO where he oversaw the operations but did not engage in interrogating witnesses or actually writing the report.” – READ MORE

