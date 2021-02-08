Biden administration to remove terrorist designation for Yemen’s Houthi militia

The Biden administration said Friday that it is removing the terrorist designation for the Iranian-backed Houthi militia in Yemen — reversing a move made in the final days of the Trump administration and the latest sign of a different approach to the war-torn Middle East.

“After a comprehensive review, we can confirm that intends to revoke the Foreign Terrorist Organization and Specially Designated Global Terrorist designations of Ansarallah,” a State Department spokesperson said. “We have formally notified Congress of the Secretary’s intent to revoke these designations and will share more details in the coming days.”

The U.S. has given support to the Saudis in the conflict and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo imposed sanctions on the Houthis and designated them a “foreign terrorist organization” (FTO). That move was part of the administration’s efforts to isolate Iran and also support the Saudis in the region.

“The Trump administration simply recognized reality,” Pompeo said last month. “The Houthi forces are terrorists, underwritten by the theocracy, the kleptocracy that runs the Islamic Republic of Iran. That regime is funding a missile program, funding capabilities inside of Yemen that put Europe at risk, put the Middle East at risk. ” – READ MORE

