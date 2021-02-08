Republicans Demand Pelosi Pay Fine After Speaker Defies New Rule, Bypasses House Metal Detectors

Republicans say they’re planning a “huge push” to force Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to pay a hefty fine after Pelosi reportedly skirted the metal detectors in place outside the House chambers, defying her own rule requiring all members to submit to the increased security.

Fox News reports that members of the House GOP caught Pelosi using an alternative entrance to the House — an entrance that allows the Speaker to bypass the new security measures, put in place after a January 6th attack on the United States Capitol that allegedly came within feet of threatening lawmakers.

“She opened the session on the floor, she came through what is known as the Speaker’s lobby,” Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL) told the network. “We are all told, one Republican was fined for doing this just yesterday, that you cannot walk through those entrances unless you are disabled.”

Last week, Pelosi and other members of Democratic House leadership pushed through a rule requiring all members to pass through a pair of metal detectors or submit to a basic search before entering House chambers in order, they said, to ensure that federal lawmakers were entirely safe while conducting House business. The rule levied steep fines for bypassing security.- READ MORE

