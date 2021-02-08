UK Vaccine Minister: All Over Age 50 Must Be Vaccinated Before Lockdown Lift Begins

UK Vaccine Minister Nadhim Zahawi says that lockdown restrictions will not be lifted until all over the age 50 receive the COVID-19 vaccine, a decision he claims could push the return to normalcy into the summer.

Zahawi, the top bureaucrat over the country’s vaccine roll out, clarified when speaking to The Sun on Tuesday that the government ideally wants to see the top 9 age categories vaccinated in the first phase of dose administration, which includes everyone over 50.

“Is your message to the country and to your own back benches, forget mid-February, forget the 8th of March … not until we’ve done everybody over the age of 50 can we can we really talk about getting back to life, anything like normal?” a radio host with The Sun asked Zahawi, to which the Minister responded …

“We’ll do that as quickly as possible … the prime minster has made it very clear that on the 22nd of February there will be a road map for how we intend to reopen the economy, beginning with schools on the 8th of March and then gradually the rest of the economy.”

Zahawi would insist that the UK is on pace to have jabbed nearly everyone in the most Covid vulnerable group – those over 70 – within the next 11 days.- READ MORE

