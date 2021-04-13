Biden Administration Offers Four Month Paid Leave To Federal Employees Who Care For Illegal Alien Children

The Biden administration has offered thousands of federal employees four months of paid leave if they’ll volunteer to help care for migrant children who have crossed the U.S.-Mexico border illegally.

The administration emailed the federal workers asking for help with Unaccompanied Alien Children, or UACs, according to The New York Times.

“The desperate plea landed this week in the email inboxes of employees in government agencies like the Department of Homeland Security and NASA: Will you consider taking a four-month paid leave from your job to help care for migrant children in government-run shelters packed with new arrivals at the border?” the Times reported.

“The request to much of the federal work force came from the Department of Health and Human Services, which is at the heart of a frantic effort by the Biden administration to keep up with a surge in young people crossing the southwestern border hoping to reunite with relatives already in the United States,” the paper wrote.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Sunday said on Fox News that he thinks the number of UACs will be higher than the 35,000 the Biden administration estimates will be in custody by June.

Abbott last week blamed the Biden administration for the border crisis, noting that Texas child welfare agencies have received complaints about sexual abuse at one detention center, the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio. – READ MORE

