100 Top CEOs Plot To Punish States Which Pass ‘Restrictive’ Voting Laws

100 top CEOs and business leaders have agreed to band together and fight ‘restrictive’ voting laws designed to strengthen the integrity of elections, such as voter ID, after a weekend Zoom summit during which the CEOs threatened to withhold campaign contributions and punish states by pulling investments in factories, stadiums and other projects and endorsements.

According to Axios, the call included “a long list of business luminaries, including James Murdoch, Ken Chenault, Ken Frazier, LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh, Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank, and executives of Delta, United and American Airlines,” which expanded on a March initiative by 72 black executives to oppose election legislation in Georgia deemed to suppress the vote (yet nobody can articulate how).

CEO virtue signaling is such a transparent head-fake to keep the progressive mob from attacking them on pay & a lot more — Median pay for CEOs of more than 300 of the biggest U.S. public companies reached $13.7 million last year. https://t.co/kPiHVjr3Uh — Charles Gasparino (@CGasparino) April 12, 2021

During the call, Kenneth Chenault, the former CEO of American Express, and Kenneth Frazier, the CEO of Merck & Co., asked the leaders to “collectively call for greater voting access,” according to the Wall Street Journal. Chenault and Frazier, two of the most prominent Black business leaders in the US, also reportedly told businesses not to walk away from the voting right issue and requested that CEOs sign a statement “opposing what they view as discriminatory legislation on voting.” –Business Insider

“CEOs who participated in a live poll indicated they will re-evaluate donations to candidates supporting bills that restrict voting rights and many would reconsider investments in states which act upon such proposals,” read a post-summit statement.

According to the Journal, the initiative is also backed by AMC CEO Adam Aron, Estée Lauder Cos. director Lynn Forester de Rothschild, and CyberCore Technologies CEO Tina Kuhn. Twitter and CBS News leaders were also invited.- READ MORE

