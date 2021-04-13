Hours After Mass Shooting, Philly DA Downplayed Crime Spike to Liberal Celebrities

Hours after eight people were shot in broad daylight outside a Philadelphia train station, the city’s top law enforcement official downplayed a historic violent crime surge during a $1,000-a-head reelection fundraiser with Hollywood and Democratic VIPs, according to audio obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

District attorney Larry Krasner did not mention the tragic event in his virtual address to liberal celebrity John Legend, Democratic Massachusetts senator Elizabeth Warren, and wealthy liberal donors. Krasner did, however, paint critics of his progressive crime policies as ignorant, lamenting that they get their understanding of crime from “watching Law & Order on television” and hold irrational fears of “werewolves running up and down the street.”

“Needless to say—screams, ranting and raving, ‘There will be a crime wave; there will be werewolves running up and down the street; they’re gonna grab you people out of your house and take them out of the back!'” Krasner said of the response to his progressive bail reforms. “Except no, that’s not what happened.”

The comments come as Philadelphia experiences a record surge in homicides, which Krasner minimized as purely pandemic-induced and unrelated to his policies. But homicide rates have increased every year since Krasner took office in 2018, jumping to a 30-year high in 2020. Philadelphia is now on pace to experience its deadliest year in history in 2021. Those stats put the city at the “low end of the terribleness going on” nationally, Krasner claimed during the fundraiser. – READ MORE

