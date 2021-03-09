Biden Admin Restricts Senior DHS Officials from Sharing Border Crisis Info with Reporters

A senior-level law enforcement source in the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) told Breitbart Texas they received verbal orders from within the agency limiting their ability to speak freely about the growing crisis along the border.

The official with knowledge of the restrictions spoke under the condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to speak on the matter. “The situation with media relations now is night and day compared to the last administration, The official said. “We have been advised not to speak on immigration issues at the border and to rely on DHS’s Office of Public Affairs and the Whitehouse Press Office to handle messaging.”

The verbal order applies to senior law enforcement leaders within DHS and has no formal expiration date. It comes as the administration is struggling to manage the growing crisis caused by changes in border security and immigration policies leading to a spike in illegal crossings at the border.

As local communities along the border continue to grapple with the release of migrants into their communities, the administration is facing criticism even amongst their own ranks, Breitbart reported.

U.S. Representative Henry Cuellar (D-TX) said in a recent interview on the Fox News Channel, “I can tell you this, those numbers of people that are being released, they’re purposely withholding that information.”- READ MORE

