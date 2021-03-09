Number of COVID-positive migrants released in Texas surges, officials say

The number of migrants who have tested positive for the novel coronavirus after being released by the Border Patrol into Texas has nearly doubled, officials say.

Felipe Romero, a spokesperson for Brownsville, tells Fox News that 185 migrants dropped off and rapid-tested at the city’s main bus station have contracted the coronavirus – up from the 108 he disclosed last Wednesday.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,553 individuals since Jan. 25 have been tested for COVID-19 after coming across the U.S.-Mexico border there, Romero added.

The increased figures come as a camp housing around 800 migrants in nearby Matamoros closed Sunday, with most of those people being allowed onto U.S. soil.

Migrants once were forced to wait at the camp for their immigration cases to be processed under the Trump-era Migrant Protection Protocols policy, otherwise known as Remain-in-Mexico. But the Biden administration is now in the process of winding that effort down. – READ MORE

