Adviser: Trump Could Return To Social Media as Early as This Spring

Jason Miller, a senior adviser to Donald Trump, indicated the former president could return to social media as early as this spring.

“I do think we’re probably not that far off from seeing President Trump return to social media,” Miller said during an appearance on Mediaite’s “The Interview” podcast.

He continued, “And I’ve said before that there are ongoing conversations with both existing social media platforms, and also potentially with some brand new platforms.”

Miller explained, “I would expect that by the end of spring, we will see President Trump back on social media, and I think it’ll be in some new platforms that maybe you haven’t seen before.”

He argued, “It will be a tectonic plate shift in the world of social media because anything that he touches is going to be big.”

"So I think there's going to be some excitement on that front," Miller added.

