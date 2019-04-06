Biden Accuser Lucy Flores: Jokes Prove He Hasn’t Learned Anything, Making Light Of Consent

Joe Biden’s first accuser Lucy Flores is none too happy that the former vice president is cracking jokes about inappropriate touching in order to deflect from the situation. Play Video

“It’s clear @JoeBiden hasn’t reflected at all on how his inappropriate and unsolicited touching made women feel uncomfortable,” Flores said on Twitter Friday. “To make light of something as serious as consent degrades the conversation women everywhere are courageously trying to have.”

On Friday, after seven women accused him of invading their personal space, often by rubbing their shoulders while getting his face up in their hair, Joe Biden spoke at an event hosted by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) where he mocked himself as a touchy-feely guy after a momentary embrace with IBEW President Lonnie Stephenson. – READ MORE