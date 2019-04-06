Rachel Dolezal — former NAACP chapter president outed as white — makes deal to avoid welfare fraud trial

Rachel Dolezal — the former president of a Washington state NAACP chapter who was outed as white in 2015 — agreed to pay nearly $9,000 in restitution and complete 120 hours of community service to avoid going to trial on welfare fraud charges, the Spokesman-Review reported.

Dolezal — who changed her name to Nkechi Diallo two years ago — was arrested in May on charges of first-degree theft by welfare fraud, second-degree perjury, and false verification for public assistance.

Dolezal got on welfare allegedly claiming she was living on just a few hundred dollars a month that friends were giving to her as gifts. But investigators alleged she failed to report tens of thousands of dollars in income from her memoir, “In Full Color: Finding My Place in a Black and White World,” so she could collect $8,847 in food and child care assistance from the state Department of Social and Health Services, the paper said.

But her attorney, Bevan Maxey, told KREM-TV that Dolezal reached a diversion agreement with the court and will have to pay back the money and complete community service. Once that happens, Dolezal's charges can be dismissed, the station said.