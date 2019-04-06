Poll: Only Fourteen Percent Of Americans Say Obamacare Has Lowered Their Health Insurance Premiums

Few Americans believe their health care situation has been improved by key components of the 2010 Affordable Care Act (ACA), according to a Hill-HarrisX poll released Thursday.

Across party lines, most registered voters contacted for the March 30-31 survey said major provisions of former President Obama’s signature health care law either had no real impact on them or had made things worse.

Forty-eight percent of respondents said the ACA had not impacted their monthly insurance premium costs, while 46 percent said their premiums were worse compared to before the law. Just 14 percent of respondents said they were better off.

When asked about the health care reform’s effect on co-pay fees, 41 percent said they were worse off, and 35 percent said they were not impacted. Only 13 percent said the ACA improved those costs.

Forty-one percent said their access to medical service providers is the same as it was before the ACA, while 16 percent said it is better. Thirty-four percent said things are worse in terms of access.