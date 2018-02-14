In Bid To Remain On Reality Show, Former White House Aide Omarosa Attacks VP Mike Pence

Former Apprentice contestant and White House aide Omarosa Manigault is desperately trying to remain as one of the cast members on CBS’s reality television program, “Celebrity Big Brother,” and she appears to be trying to convince the audience that she will spill juicy details on President Donald Trump and his administration if she’s allowed to stay.

Monday night, Omarosa decided to throw shade at Vice President Mike Pence, telling her fellow cast mates — who are all trapped in a house together — that Pence is a dangerous individual who should not be allowed to be president.

“You would be worried about Pence,” Omarosa told the gathered group. “We would be begging for days of Trump back if Pence became president. He’s extreme. I’m Christian, I love Jesus, but he thinks Jesus tells him to say things.” – READ MORE

Piers Morgan came out swinging against his former “Celebrity Apprentice” colleague Omarosa Manigault, saying that she offered him sex during their time on the reality series, then hurled a homophobic slur at him when he passed on her offer.

The British media personality held little back in his assessment of Omarosa, calling her “a vicious, duplicitous, lying, conniving, backstabbing piece of work.”

Morgan wrote that Manigault made her offer while they were taping the first season of “Celebrity Apprentice,” as they awaited details of their first challenge.

“Omarosa sidled up to me at the New York Mercantile Exchange and said, quite seriously, ‘Piers, do you want a showmance?’ ‘A what?’ I replied. ‘A showmance. You know, a romance on the show — we get it on together. Happens all the time on ‘Apprentice.’ Everyone has sex together. Then we can make lots of money out of it,’” Morgan wrote.

“I stared at her grasping, ferociously ambitious little eyes, and laughed,” Morgan continued. “‘You must be joking, you deluded woman.’ She didn’t take it well. ‘What are you? Gay?’” – READ MORE

CNN reporters Chris Cillizza and Nia-Malika Henderson expressed their feelings about Omarosa Manigault’s return to reality TV and said she is only interested in attention.

“This is what Omarosa is brilliant about, right? Making good TV, reinventing herself, being relevant in whatever way she needs to be,” Henderson said Thursday on “CNN Newsroom.” “She jumped on the reality show band wagon early on with Donald Trump and jumped off the Hillary Clinton band wagon and on to the Donald Trump band wagon in the context of 2016. Here she is, reinventing herself and seeming to jump off the Donald Trump band wagon and making herself a kind of relevant and interesting to watch.” – READ MORE