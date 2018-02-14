Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand Is Ashamed Of Her Former Conservative Views And Her ‘98% White’ Constituency

Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-NY) says she’s “ashamed” to have once held more conservative positions on things like immigration and the Second Amendment, and blames her backwards, ignorant former constituency, outside of the much-more-cosmopolitan New York City, for forcing her to adopt ideas which are opposed to a more civilized world.

“After I got appointed, I went down to Brooklyn to meet with families who had suffered from gun violence in their communities,” she told host Sharyn Alfonsi. “And you immediately experience the feeling that I couldn’t have been more wrong. I only had the lens of upstate New York.”

“I know, and that’s why I was embarrassed,” Gillibrand said. “I was wrong. What it’s about is the power of the NRA and the greed of that industry. Let’s be clear, it is not about hunters’ rights. It’s about money.”

Gillibrand once supported a more restrictive immigration policy (she now supports something akin to blanket amnesty), and she explains that away by insinuating that her majority-white congressional district was basically racist and she had to give them what they wanted.

“I came from a district that was 98% white. We have immigrants, but not a lot of immigrants,” she claimed. “I hadn’t really spent the time to hear those kind of stories about what’s it like to worry that your dad could be taken away at any moment.” – READ MORE

Like Our News? Then Help Support Our Independent Journalism! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address *

Democratic New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand talked tough on sexual harassment on ABC’s “The View” Monday — until she was asked about her old friends Bill and Hillary Clinton.

During the interview, Gillibrand called out President Donald Trump and former Democratic Sen. Al Franken for their sexual harassment allegations.

However, Gillibrand’s no-nonsense tone changed really quickly when she was asked about Hillary Clinton’s refusal to fire a 2008 presidential campaign aide who was accused of harassment.

“As you know, I think these things have to be dealt with whether you’re a Democrat, you’re a Republican, you need transparency, you need accountability,” she said. “But in that case I don’t know all the details.” – READ MORE