NY Attorney General Makes Damning Statement About The Weinstein Company

The flood of #MeToo accusations against Harvey Weinstein have begun to have serious legal and financial consequences for the embattled megaproducer and the company he helped create. In a statement to the press on Monday, delivered a day after he filed a 39-page complaint against The Weinstein Company (TWC), New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman made a damning comment about the case.

“We have never seen anything as despicable as what we’ve seen right here,” Schneiderman told reporters in reference to Weinstein’s alleged predatory behavior and TWC’s efforts to keep it under wraps and avoid real consequences.

“It’s clear the company’s management was complicit in this pattern of misconduct,” said Schneiderman. “They knew what was happening. It was flagrant, it was flamboyant, they knew how pervasive it was and not only did they fail to stop it, they enabled it and covered it up.” – READ MORE

New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced Sunday that his office was filing suit against Harvey Weinstein, his brother, and his namesake production company, on behalf of employees who say that Harvey Weinstein made them do humiliating, degrading, and embarrassing things to keep their jobs.

“Two employee witnesses described having to procure [Weinstein]’s erectile dysfunction shots, one of whom received a bonus for obtaining them and was at times directed by to administer the injections,” according to the lawsuit.

In addition, Weinstein’s “drivers in both New York City and Los Angeles were required to keep condoms and erectile dysfunction injections in the car, in order to provide them to Weinstein as needed.”

Employees were also required to keep Weinstein’s “go bags” — his carry on travel bags and other duffels — stocked with the ED drugs just in case he needed them on the fly, the suit claims. An adequate supply of ED drugs had to be on hand at all times.

But if that seems like a dirty job, it’s nothing compared to what Weinstein’s female employees had to do, the New York Attorney General alleges. In the suit, it claims that Weinstein had an entire team of women whose only job was to find other women for Harvey Weinstein to sleep with. – READ MORE