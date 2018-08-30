WATCH: Nikki Haley Speaks Candidly About The ‘Abusive’ Treatment Israel Suffers At The U.N.

While speaking with Clifford D. May at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies (FDD) Summit on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley spoke candidly about the “bias against Israel” she sees in the international body:

.@USUN Ambassador Nikki Haley on anti-Israel bias at the @UN: When I saw how abusive all of these countries were being against #Israel, I had no choice but to get up and say this is completely wrong. We are not going to condone this anti-Israel bias. #FDDSummit pic.twitter.com/oKsLWpfzyv — Department of State (@StateDept) August 28, 2018

I knew that there was a bias against Israel, but I hadn't really put a lot of thought into it until I attended the first session. And when I saw, literally, how abusive all of those countries were being to Israel in a way that was pathetic, really, I had no choice but to get up and say, "This is completely wrong."

On Monday evening, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley — my personal spirit animal — spoke at the Turning Point USA High School Leadership Summit. There, she spoke some hard truths to the high schoolers, many of whom have been brought up on the following idea of conservatism:

Haley stated, “Raise your hand if you’ve ever posted anything online to quote-unquote ‘own the libs.’” A huge number of hands went up, amidst raucous cheering. Which is when Haley dropped the bomb:

"I know that it's fun and that it can feel good, but step back and think about what you're accomplishing when you do this — are you persuading anyone? Who are you persuading? We've all been guilty of it at some point or another, but this kind of speech isn't leadership — it's the exact opposite. Real leadership is about persuasion, it's about movement, it's bringing people around to your point of view. Not by shouting them down, but by showing them how it is in their best interest to see things the way you do."