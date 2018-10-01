Bette Midler Attacked Judge Kavanaugh & Then Got Her Ass Kicked by a Single Tweet

Actress Bette Midler had an epic meltdown and tweeted that parents should “lock up” their daughters to hide them from Brett Kavanaugh.

“LOCK UP YOUR DAUGHTERS.” Bette Midler tweeted in all caps.

LOCK UP YOUR DAUGHTERS. — Bette Midler (@BetteMidler) September 28, 2018

And on Monday she got totally destroyed by a single Tweet.

So Bette Midler is warning women to “lock up their daughters” because of Brett Kavanaugh. But its okay to park her own daughter next to Harvey Weinstein? Oh. I see. #LiberalismIsAMentalDisorder pic.twitter.com/roKuPVdTyz — Breck Worsham 🇺🇸 (@RebekahWorsham) October 1, 2018

Ouch. Bette should stick to rerun royalties and sheet cakes.

