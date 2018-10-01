    True Pundit

    LINDSEY UNPLUGGED: Curses Out CNN on Live Feed (Video)

    “Lindsey Graham has been amazing lately.

    Here’s him telling CNN, “If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit” — Mike @Fuctupmind

    Bravo. Bravo.

    What has gotten into Lindsay Graham?

