LINDSEY UNPLUGGED: Curses Out CNN on Live Feed (Video)

“Lindsey Graham has been amazing lately.

Here’s him telling CNN, “If you don’t like me working with President Trump to make the world a better place, I don’t give a shit” — Mike @Fuctupmind

Bravo. Bravo.

What has gotten into Lindsay Graham?

