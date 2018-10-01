WATCH: Trump Absolutely Destroys Another MSM Birdbrain

President Trump just skooled another birdbrain in the mainstream media.

We think this time the victim in NBC News’ Katy Tur. No wait, it’s not Tur, it was Cecelia Vega from ABC News. But what difference does it make anyway when they’re all robots spouting the same talking points.

Trump: “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state of shock.”

Vega: “I’m not thinking, Mr President.”

Trump: “I know you are not thinking. You never do.”

President Trump picks Cecilia Vega, for a question. Trump “She’s shocked that I picked her. She’s in a state of shock.” Vega “I’m not thinking, Mr President” Trump “I know you are not thinking. You never do”#Trumped pic.twitter.com/YbbeGSluTd — Mike (@Fuctupmind) October 1, 2018

