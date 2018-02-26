Trump Crushes Planned Parenthood’s Dreams With Brutal Budget Move

Whenever you see the words “family planning” associated with government grants, you can safely assume it’s merely a euphemism for abortion — at least, when Democrats control the purse strings.

For quite some time now, this has involved an uninterrupted flow of money to pro-abortion organizations. The most notorious of these is Planned Parenthood, but they’re far from the only death-centric organization receiving cash from Uncle Sam.

That could be coming to a gradual end, if the Trump administration has anything to do with it. A new proposal which would send $260 million in grants for family planning to health organizations specifically stipulates that “none of the funds appropriated under this title shall be used in programs where abortion is a method of family planning.”

“The funding opportunity will assist in the establishment and/or operation of voluntary family planning projects that will offer a broad range of family planning methods and services, including information, education and counseling related to family planning, preconception care, contraception, natural family planning and infertility services,” the Department of Health and Human Services said in a statement.

The program also stipulates that “grantees develop monitoring and reporting policies, consistent with state law, in order to expand assurances that those who enter a Title X (family planning) service site and who may be victims of child abuse, child molestation, sexual abuse, rape, incest, intimate partner violence or human trafficking, are afforded the help and legal protection to which they are entitled.” – READ MORE

