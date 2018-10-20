Trump at Montana rally: I knew ‘body slam’ of reporter would help Gianforte

President Trump on Thursday joked at a campaign rally in Montana that Rep. Greg Gianforte (R-Mont.) assaulting a reporter for The Guardian in 2017 helped him win his election.

“Never wrestle him. Never. Any guy that can do a body slam, he’s my kind of … he’s my guy,” he said in Missoula.

"We endorsed Greg really early, but I heard that he had body-slammed a reporter. And he was way up … and I said, 'Oh, this is terrible, he's going to lose the election.' But then I said, 'Well, wait a minute, I know Montana pretty well, I think it might help him,' and it did … He's a great guy and a tough cookie," Trump added.