Gabbard considering 2020 run: report

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii) is reportedly considering entering a likely crowded field of Democratic candidates for the party’s 2020 presidential nomination.

Politico reports that Gabbard adviser Rania Batrice is reaching out to speechwriters and digital campaign staff with no explicit mention of a 2020 run, but with such a time frame heavily implied.

No staffing additions have been made yet, but several potential staffers have been contacted, according to the report.

Batrice reportedly did not dispute that the progressive Hawaii lawmaker is mulling a 2020 bid, but cautioned that Gabbard is currently focused on her reelection campaign.

Gabbard endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) over Hillary Clinton in the 2016 Democratic presidential primary. Sanders himself is also considered a potential 2020 contender.- READ MORE