Beto O’Rourke to Lead Competing Rally When Trump Speaks on Monday Night

Beto O’Rourke reportedly will protest outside of President Donald Trump’s El Paso rally scheduled for Monday evening.

O’Rourke lost the Texas Senate election race in 2018 to Sen. Ted Cruz (R) — and has been showing aspirations for running for the White House in 2020.

At least the Dems are making the choices in 2020 indisputably clear: national borders with controlled, merit-based immigration (from the Republicans) — vs. no national borders with uncontrolled immigration of unlimited numbers of sick, poor, criminal, and uneducated peasants.

Losing the House was largely based on repeated lies from Dems and Republicans who chose not to fight, hoping Dems would take the seats to manifest their agenda against President Trump.

O'Rourke will no doubt be spouting these talking points outside of the Trump rally and making a huge noise.