Schiff vows to continue investigation into Trump finances, Russia links

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff vowed on Sunday to continue the investigation into President Trump’s finances and foreign connections for as long as it takes.

Speaking during an interview on NBC’s “Meet The Press,” the California Democrat said he found it “remarkable” that Trump was seeking a business deal with Russia and that he wanted to make sure that the president was “working in the national interest.”

“We are looking to see if the president is working in the national interest,” Schiff said. “That he is not motivated by some pecuniary interest or fear of compromise or actual compromise.”

Schiff last week hired former National Security Council staffers to work for him as he launches a sweeping new investigation into Trump – a move that appears to have drawn particular ire from the president.

Trump tweeted Thursday that Schiff and Democrats were going “nuts” with investigations and wrote, without elaborating, that they were “even stealing people from the White House!”- READ MORE