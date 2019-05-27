Beto O’Rourke Continues Fizzling Out in 2020 Race as His CNN Town Hall Tanks Network’s Average Ratings

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke’s Tuesday town hall on CNN had terrible viewership ratings, showing a potential lack of interest from voters.

According to a report by Nielsen, the viewership total was 714,000 viewers, while other networks, like NBC and Fox News, passed two million. The average viewership for the network was also down by 30%.

This data is even more shocking when compared with other candidates’ town halls, like John Hickenlooper, who brought in 745,000 viewers during his March event.

O'Rourke's answers during the town hall were in line with his more progressive views, even calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.