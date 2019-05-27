FBI: Hamas Supporter Arrested for Plotting to Bomb Trump Tower, Aiding Terror Organization

Federal authorities arrested a 20-year-old Hamas supporter on Wednesday who they say posted an Instagram poll about whether he should bomb Trump Tower in New York City.

FBI agents charged Jonathan Xie of New Jersey with two counts of attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization, two false statement charges, and a count of transmitting a threat, according to HuffPost. He is scheduled to appear Wednesday afternoon in Newark federal court.

A person who interacted with Xie in an online chat room tipped off the FBI that he wanted to harm Israel supporters. Another user recorded an Instagram Live video Xie posted wearing a black ski mask, in which he said he planned to attend a pro-Israel march and “shoot everybody.”

In addition to saying he donated $100 online to Hamas, the Islamist terrorist organization governing the Gaza Strip, authorities said Xie posted photos of Trump Tower when he visited New York City in April, writing he wanted to bomb it. He conducted a poll, asking, “Should I bomb Trump Tower,” and, according to HuffPo, he wrote in an Instagram chat that President Donald Trump “should be hung from the gallows.” – READ MORE