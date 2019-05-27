Beto echoes Iranian propaganda, says Trump ‘provoking another war’ with troop increase

The escalating tensions between Iran and the United States, not to mention Iran’s sponsorship of terror, their proxies committing violence against Israel, and their threats against American personnel, have brought out not bipartisan solidarity in our politics but back-biting and partisan rhetoric.

In addition to undermining American foreign policy position through secretive meetings with a hostile foreign power, Democrats running for office are weighing in on who is to blame for the situation. And golly, guess who?

Among those Dems opining, failed senate candidate and current back-of-the-pack Democrat candidate for 2020 Beto O’Rourke weighed in. In an interview for Sunday’s ‘Face the Nation’ on CBS, portions of which were released on Saturday, O’Rourke accused President Trump of “provoking” war.

In so doing, he echoes (parrots?) Iran Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, the very official with whom Sen. Dianne Feinstein had that tête-à-tête. – READ MORE

