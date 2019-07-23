Beto O’Rourke compares Trump rally to Nazi event, says El Paso could be today’s Ellis Island

Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke called President Donald Trump an outright racist Monday and compared last week’s North Carolina campaign rally to a Nazi event, according to The Hill.
During the same interview, O’Rourke said his hometown of El Paso, Texas, has the potential to become the Ellis Island of today, a place where immigrants are welcomed in to the country to improve their own lives and the nation at large.
O’Rourke’s comments came during an ABC News interview on Ellis Island in New York. He accused Trump of racism and inciting violence against minorities.
“President Trump is a racist,” O’Rourke said, referencing the president’s criticisms of Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Ayanna Pressley. “What we saw in North Carolina last week was almost an impromptu Nuremberg rally, inciting hatred and, ultimately, I think, implicit in that is violence against people based on the color of their skin, based on their religion, based on their difference from the majority of Americans.” – read more