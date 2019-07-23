ICE Unlocks Fast-Track Nationwide Deportation Powers

Homeland defense officials are unlocking their fast-track “expedited removal” power to quickly deport illegal migrants nationwide who cannot show they have lived illegally in the United States for longer than two years.

Pro-migration progressives, lawyers, and activists are protesting the removal power, which was formerly restricted to new migrants who were caught within 100 miles of the border, often walking northwards in the brush or being smuggled by truck.

“This is a nationwide ‘show me your papers’ law that will have devastating racial profiling and family separation implications,” said a statement from America’s Voice, a pro-migration group: