ICE Unlocks Fast-Track Nationwide Deportation Powers

Homeland defense officials are unlocking their fast-track “expedited removal” power to quickly deport illegal migrants nationwide who cannot show they have lived illegally in the United States for longer than two years.
Pro-migration progressives, lawyers, and activists are protesting the removal power, which was formerly restricted to new migrants who were caught within 100 miles of the border, often walking northwards in the brush or being smuggled by truck.
“This is a nationwide ‘show me your papers’ law that will have devastating racial profiling and family separation implications,” said a statement from America’s Voice, a pro-migration group:
Picture this: using whatever pretext they want, ICE detains an individual. Unless that person is carrying on them right now evidence of their citizenship, legal status in this country, or documentation that they have been continuously in the U.S. for more than two years, they could be on a plane out of the country that day without speaking to a lawyer, a hearing, a judge or the right to appeal. This escalated expedited removal policy will allow the Trump administration to rapidly deport anyone without so much as a trip home to gather evidence of status or to say goodbye to loved ones, let alone a hearing, judge or attorney to provide actual review or due process.